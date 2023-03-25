Policeman kills neighbour over ‘minor dispute’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Intolerance among the citizens is now taking lives as a policeman shot dead his neighbour over a minor dispute in Karachi’s Lines area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the policeman – Imran Khan – opened fire on his neighbour for throwing garbage at his side, injuring two persons on the spot, and fled away. However, the person later succumbed to injuries during his treatment in the hospital.

The police officials stated that the accused is posted in the Mehmoodabad police station, while the search for the policeman was underway.

Earlier in June 2022, a truck driver was beaten to death over a minor dispute in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. Shopkeepers beat a truck driver to death near the Murshid Market within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

The tragic incident took place when the burqa of a woman on a motorcycle got stuck and shopkeepers rushed to her aid. The brawl began when a Mazda truck driven by Sadiq collided with the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, other shopkeepers jumped into the fray and started beating the truck driver. The shopkeepers tortured the truck driver and dragged him to a street, where he succumbed to injuries

Comments