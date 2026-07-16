Mason Haynes, longtime Kardashian family bodyguard, dies at 52

Longtime celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes, known for his work with the Kardashians, died at the age of 52.

According to a GoFundMe launched by his family, Haynes died on July 4 “in a tragic road traffic accident” just two days before he would have celebrated his 53rd birthday.

The tribute continued, “He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world”. He further mentioned, “hundreds of messages” poured in from “people whose lives Mason changed.”

The family described Haynes as someone “who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him,” who would “cross countries to help a friend,” and who was a “protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart.”

The tribute noted that a friend “wrote that ‘the world has been robbed of that rare thing… a genuinely good man,’” with another stating that his “greatest gift was his humanity.”

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The account explained that funds raised would be used to “ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves – a celebration of a life that touched so many people,” and to “help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follow such a sudden and devastating loss” for his immediate family members.

Trojan Security UK, the bodyguard’s employer, took to Instagram with a tribute to Haynes as well, sharing a photo of him towering over Kris Jenner while protecting an outing. “RIP Big Mason,” they wrote atop the upload.

The company captioned the photo on July 6, “We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game. Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high, Brother”.

Haynes has most notably worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West — as well as Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, whom Kim is currently dating and was on the family’s security team when she was infamously robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016.

In a 2018 interview with London Now, the bodyguard said he “can’t go into much detail about that,” and called the incident “a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening.” He’s also claimed to have worked with A-listers including Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart, among others. Though he worked closely with high-profile clients, Haynes was a consummate professional. In a 2020 interview, he explained that he drew the line at getting too friendly on the job.

In the interview with Silver Swan Recruitment’s Phippa Smith, “Many bodyguards make the mistake of thinking that they’re friends with their clients, and as soon as you blur the line between professionalism and friendship, I think you’re in serious trouble.”