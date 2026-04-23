Mass poisoning suspected as 18 wolves die in Italian national park

Italian authorities are ​investigating the deaths of at least 18 wolves and several other wild ‌animals found in recent days in a national park, in what conservation groups say is one of the worst attacks on wildlife in Italy.

The carcasses were discovered across several locations in and ​around the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park, a mountainous area in the ​centre of the country long regarded as a stronghold for Italy’s ⁠recovering wolf population.

The national park’s authorities said the animals were most likely killed by ​poisoned bait, raising concerns for public safety as well as biodiversity.

“The scale of what ​is happening is devastating,” it said in a statement, expressing its “deep grief and disbelief”.

Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin described the killings as “horrendous”, adding that he had ordered Italy’s forestry police to intensify inspections ​in an effort to identify those responsible.

“The ministry is particularly attentive and sensitive ​to the protection of a species that is so important for the balance of our ecosystem,” he ‌said ⁠in a statement.

Italy’s protected wolf population has rebounded in recent decades after being driven close to extinction in the 20th century. A 2020-21 census suggested there were around 3,300 wolves nationwide.

However, in some rural areas, farmers complain of attacks on livestock.

Angelo Bonelli, ​a lawmaker with the ​opposition Greens and ⁠Left Alliance party, accused the government of failing to stand up to the hunting lobby, seen as close to right-wing parties in ​the ruling coalition.

“Swift investigations, tighter controls and exemplary sanctions are ​needed,” he ⁠said.

Environment group Legambiente said three foxes and a buzzard had also been found dead in the same region, reinforcing fears of widespread, illegal poisoning.

“This is… an unprecedented attack on protected ⁠wildlife,” ​it said in a statement.

Prosecutors in the nearby city ​of Sulmona have opened an investigation. Authorities have also urged local communities to report suspicious activity as ​tests continue to determine the exact cause of death.