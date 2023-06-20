Massive corruption unearthed in NADRA

ISLAMABAD: A massive corruption of Rs 13 billion has been unearthed in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan told the committee that Rs 13 billion in corruption was carried out in the purchase of NADRA smart card, Iris and census tablets.

The FIA officials said that the statement of the former NADRA chairman has been recorded and JIT will also be constituted for the investigation of this matter.

The chairman PAC said that the NADRA chairman has resigned from his post and the Interior Secretary was told to suspend all the allegedly involved officers.

Noor Alam said that he was informed about the corruption in NADRA through a letter. The letter was shared with the committee member and media persons which stated that the former NADRA chairman Tariq Malik appointed his favourite people.

Earlier, NADRA chairman Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post. The Nadra chief met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday and formally presented his resignation.

Tariq Malik is under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

Malik was appointed as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on June 21 in PTI government tenure. He has been Nadra’s chief in the past as well.

In 2013, he was then sacked from his position by the then PML-N government but was immediately restored by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He then resigned afterwards, alleging extreme pressure from the government.