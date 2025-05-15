web analytics
Matric, inter certificates in Sindh to be verified online

KARACHI: The process of verifying matric and inter certificates in Sindh is being shifted online, according to a notification issued by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

As per details, under the new directive, all sealed envelopes containing certificates submitted for verification will no longer be accepted.

Instead, verification will be conducted exclusively through an online system.

The IBCC has instructed that all educational boards in Sindh must be linked with its platform to ensure seamless verification.

Currently, the system is being implemented in the Karachi Matric Board, Sukkur Education Board, and Ziauddin Board.

The remaining boards in Sindh have been urged to upload and digitize their academic records promptly to be integrated into the online verification mechanism.

Read more: Matric, inter exams rescheduled

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

