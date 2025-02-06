Matric, inter exams rescheduled

PESHAWAR: The annual matric and inter exams, which were originally set to begin on March 5, have been rescheduled, according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The annual matric and inter exams will now start on April 8 following Eid-ul-Fitr according to the Peshawar Board’s updated timetable.

In light of the approaching holy month of Ramadan, the exams were decided to be postponed. In order to accommodate the students during this important religious time, the Peshawar Board changed the test schedule on the Chief Minister’s directives.

