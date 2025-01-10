Matric students get big relief from education dept

KARACHI: The Sindh government has restrained the private school managements from charging June and July fees from students appearing in matric exams this year, ARY News reported.

Additional Director Private Schools Karachi Rafia Javed said that complaints were filed against some private schools for demanding June and July fees from matric students.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Bakhabr Sawera’, she said that private schools are prohibited from collecting June and July fees from matric students who are set to appear in examinations in March 2025.

According to the directive, students appearing for their matriculation exams are required to pay their fees up to April 2025.

The additional director warned that private schools found violating this directive will face action. Meanwhile, students from primary to 9th grade will be required to pay their June and July fees, with vouchers being issued in April and May 2025, respectively. Vouchers issued for June and July fees will be payable until the end of July 2025.

Read More: Schoolchildren to get warm clothes in Punjab

Earlier, the Punjab government directed all the private schools across the province to comply with the Lahore High Court’s order regarding the purchase of buses for students

Secretary of School Education, Khalid Nazeer Watto, has issued a warning to all private schools to submit an action plan for school transport arrangements by the end of the day, or risk cancellation of their registrations.

Khalid Nazeer Watto ordered all the schools to submit an action plan about the compliance with Lahore High Court’s order.

Secretary School Education also asked the schools’ management to submit the total number of students and a list of buses to ensure that the court’s order is being followed.