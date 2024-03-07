Matric, inter exams dates announced

KARACHI: The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday announced matric and intermediate exams schedule for the year 2024, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, the matriculation and intermediate exams will be held in the last week of May 2024, and the announcement of results on July 31 and the second week of August 31, respectively.

As per notification issued by the provincial department on Thursday, the new academic year 2024-25 will begin from August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.

However, the summer vacation in the institutions for the academic session 2024-25 will start from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, and winter vacations for the session will start from December 21, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Earlier it emerged that the Sindh government had approved the outsourcing of matric and intermediate boards in view of complaints of irregularities in board examinations and results across the province.

The Department of Boards and Universities wrote a letter to the heads of all matric and intermediate education boards in the province.

“Due to several complaints about maladministration and corrupt practices in conducting the examinations and compiling the results of SSC and HSC, Minister for Universities & Boards Department Ismail Rahoo, in his capacity as controlling authority, has granted approval to outsourcing the examination system from the forthcoming annual examination 2023 by all boards in a phased manner,” the letter read.

The letter further stated that the chairmen of all boards are therefore requested to prioritise examination components for outsourcing through an open competitive bidding process in terms of the SPPRA Rules, 2010 amended from time to time.