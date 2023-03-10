Sindh govt okays outsourcing of matric, inter examinations

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved the outsourcing of matric and intermediate boards in view of complaints of irregularities in board examinations and results across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Department of Boards and Universities has written a letter to the heads of all matric and intermediate education boards in the province in this regard.

“Due to several complaints about maladministration and corrupt practices in conducting the examinations and compiling the results of SSC and HSC, Minister for Universities & Boards Department Ismail Rahoo, in his capacity as controlling authority, has granted approval to outsourcing the examination system from the forthcoming annual examination 2023 by all boards in a phased manner,” the letter read.

The letter further states that the chairmen of all boards are therefore requested to prioritise examination components for outsourcing through an open competitive bidding process in terms of the SPPRA Rules, 2010 amended from time to time

“All boards shall cover the required expenditures from within their budget allocation of CFY 2022-23,” it added.

