Matric, intermediate exams in KP starting on July 10

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Minister Shahram Tarakai said on Thursday that matric and intermediate examinations in the province will start on July 10.

Speaking to the media during his visit to a government school, the minister said a total of 14,153,70 students belonging to eight different boards will take the exams.

He said he had issued directives for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and availability of potable water and other necessary facilities for the students at examination centres across the province.

The matric students will sit four papers while the intermediate students three papers.

The minister said there will be a ban on the use of mobile phones inside the examination centres.

Earlier, the minister had announced a new schedule for matric and inter examinations. Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the examinations of classes matric and inter will begin from July 10 in the province.

“There is a minor change in the exam date. Now exams for the 9,10,11,12 will be commenced from 10 July 2021. In the first phase, 10,12, while in the second phase, 9,11 exam will be held,” he announced.