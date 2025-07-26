Matric results 2025 announced

ABBOTTABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced results of the 2025 Matric Science Annual Examinations, ARY News reported.

As per the announced results, female students have dominated the top ranks, securing all three top positions.

Sidra Saeed led the board with an impressive 1,161 marks, securing the first position. Ariba Jadoon followed closely with 1,159 marks, clinching the second position, Zufsha Ahmed took the third position with 1,158 marks.

A total of 71,625 students appeared for the exams, with an overall pass percentage of 81%.

Also Read: BISE Faisalabad matric results 2025: Here’s how to check online

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2025 on Thursday (today).

The BISE Faisalabad results hold immense importance, as they represent the successful completion of secondary education and play a key role in determining students’ eligibility for college admissions.

For many candidates, the moment reflects years of hard work, dedication, and academic perseverance.

BISE Faisalabad is widely recognized for its transparent and fair examination process, maintaining a reputation of credibility and trust among students, parents, and educational institutions.

1. Through official website:

Students can view their results by visiting the official BISE Faisalabad website:

http://iadmission.bisefsd.edu.pk/Default.aspx

2. Via SMS:

Type your Roll Number and send it to 800240 to receive your result on your mobile phone.