PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the results of the 2026 annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

According to the board administration, 97,950 students appeared in the Class 9 annual examinations, of whom 39,103 were declared successful.

Furthermore, 57,847 students were promoted to Class 10, bringing the overall pass and promotion rate for Class 9 to 99 percent.

For the Class 10 annual examinations, 95,496 students appeared, with 66,988 passing the exams.

The board said 27,788 students failed the Class 10 examinations, while the overall pass percentage stood at 70.2 percent.

Read more: Find your 2026 matric results here

Prior to this, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the Matric Science Group results, revealing an overall success rate of 80.87% with 141,868 candidates successfully clearing the examinations.

Muhammad Azlan Syed clinched the first position by securing 1,040 marks, while Reja Kamran bagged the second position with 1,034 marks. Ayesha Adnan secured the third position with 1,033 marks.

Out of the 141,868 successful candidates, 35,529 students achieved an A-1 grade, 51,022 students secured an A grade, 34,910 students obtained a B grade, and 17,153 students passed with a C grade. On the other hand, as many as 29,655 students failed to clear the examinations.

Additionally, a substantial increase was witnessed in the number of students passing with an A-1 grade. This year, 35,529 candidates achieved the top grade compared to last year’s 30,154, marking an increase of over 5,000 A-1 graders.