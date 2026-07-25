Matt Damon details wild pitch for upcoming sci-fi movie

Matt Damon reflected on how directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan pitched the idea of their forthcoming untitled science fiction film.

In an interview on a radio show entitled The Dan Patrick Show, he shared the details of how Scheinert and Kwan briefed him about their upcoming project. He recalled, “The way they pitched it to me was: if ‘The Breakfast Club’ meets ‘Inception’ meets an anime film meets an episode of ‘The John Oliver Show’ that didn’t get aired. So, if you liked ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you’ll really like this one.” The actor and film producer stated, “It’s a really special project”.

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According to Variety, the untitled film has an ensemble cast, including Charles Melton, Sean Kaufman, PinkPantheress, Sandra Oh, Jackson Kelly, Silvia Dionicio, Thalia Dudek, Michael Gandolfini, and Kerrice Brooks.

It is pertinent to mention that the forthcoming Universal film is set to release on November 19, 2027. It was initially scheduled to open on June 12 of the same year.