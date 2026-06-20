Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow & David Schwimmer mourn ‘Friends’ director James Burrows

Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are remembering James Burrows, the legendary television director who helped shape Friends, following his death at the age of 85.

Burrows’ family confirmed his passing to PEOPLE on Friday, June 19. The Emmy-winning director was celebrated for his work on iconic sitcoms including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Will & Grace, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Friends.

Taking to his Instagram account, LeBlanc shared a tribute to Burrows with a selfie of them smiling together in a stadium.

“Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you,” he wrote.

“You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act,” the 58-year-old actor continued, before concluding, “You will be missed. God Bless.”

He also included a photo of himself and David Schwimmer smiling widely as they hugged Burrows, who wore a goofier expression. The photo was taken in 2016 for the NBC special Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

Schwimmer also posted the same photo to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt message to the director he considered “another Father figure.”

“Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected,” he wrote. “His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I’m sure we weren’t the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off.”

Schwimmer concluded, “Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend.”

Lisa Kudrow posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself and the late director on the set of The Comeback.

James Burrows directed 15 episodes of Friends, including “The One with the Blackout,” which earned him another Emmy nod. During his career, Burrows earned 11 Emmys, was nominated 48 times, and directed over 1,000 TV episodes.