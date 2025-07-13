Matt Rife melts hearts with birthday post for girlfriend Mariah Morse

Matt Rife has just taken a big step in his relationship, going public with girlfriend Mariah Morse for the first time.

The 29-year-old comedian shared a series of sweet photos on his Instagram Story on Saturday (12 July) to celebrate Mariah Morse’s birthday.

Matt Rife posted a picture of the fitness model smiling as she rested her hand on his leg, while he held up a meatball on a skewer, writing, “Happy birthday @mariahkay_12 my lil meatball.”

He also shared a romantic black and white snap of them kissing with the caption, “I love you.”

Matt Rife didn’t stop there he also uploaded a photo of himself carrying Mariah Morse, and another of the happy couple holding hands and smiling, showing just how close they’ve become.

Although TMZ first reported back in March that Matt Rife and Mariah Morse were dating, the couple has kept their relationship mostly private until now.

These birthday posts mark the first time Matt Rife has made things Instagram official, giving fans a rare glimpse into his personal life.

Read More: Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell announce engagement

Matt Rife continues to make headlines, not only for his comedy career but also for his upcoming role in a new rom-com alongside a fan-favourite actress.

But for now, all eyes are on Matt Rife and Mariah Morse as they take their romance public in the sweetest way.

Mariah Morse isn’t your typical showbiz star. She’s a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach from the small town of Coudersport, Pennsylvania.

At just 25, Matt Rife’s girlfriend is all about health, balance, and helping others feel their best.

Instead of chasing fame, she’s focused on real life and her journey from studying healthcare to becoming a fitness influencer is both inspiring and down-to-earth.

Matt Rife is no newcomer to fame. Since his big rise in 2021, the 29-year-old comedian has become known for his quick wit and charming stage presence.

His love life has also caught the public’s attention, with past links to actress Jessica Lord and even a brief reunion with Kate Beckinsale.

More recently, Rife has been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy Marriage Material, where he’ll star alongside Emma Roberts.