Matthew McConaughey opens up about serious acting roles

American Interstellar actor Matthew McConaughey has shared in a recent chat on the latest program, “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, hosted and produced by British entrepreneur and investor Steven Bartlett, that he is interested in playing serious acting roles and reinventing his image in the acting arena.

The well-known celebrity has openly talked about making his way in the industry with big moves as he says no to a $14.5 million paycheck in a recent interview with a British Entrepreneur

Added to that is the multimillion chance for a rom-com character reached after the actor’s decision to move to his ranch with his wife, Camila Alves, in the mid-21st century in Texas.

Shocking to note that the 55-year-old star, known for his romantic-comedy roles in “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days,” “My Boyfriend’s Back,” and so on, has claimed that he went 20 months without any offers until an action comedy role finally came along.

However, Matthew recalled host Steven Bartlett saying that $8 million offer. I read it. I said, ‘No, thank you; that’s the stuff I’m not doing.

Moreover, he added that they came back with a $10 million offer, and ‘I’m not reading that again, no thank you.’ They come back with a $12 million offer. ‘Guys, tell them I said no thanks.’

“They come back with a $14.5 million offer. I said, “Let me read that again,’” he said light-heartedly. “I read it again, it’s the same words that were in the $8 million offer I said no to but it was better written.”

“It was funnier, I could see myself in it, I could make this work. Anyway, I ultimately said, ‘No.’”, he further replied on the podcast.

“I think that me saying no to that $14.5 million offer — a year into me leaving and saying ‘no more rom-coms’ — I think me doing that sent the message through Hollywood, ‘Oh, McConaughey is not bluffing.’”

In addition, it should be remembered that the first movie he has done in after the break was 2011 thriller/crime movie, The Lincoln Lawyer.

Matthew further accepted that they would have never offered if he had kept doing romcoms, contextualizing his projects like Interstellar, Killer Joe, Mud, Dallas Buyers Club, Magic Mike, and other serious roles.

“Would those have come if I’d never stepped out? No. No. They wouldn’t have,” the widely known celebrity further added.