Matthew McConaughey once quit Hollywood for THIS reason

Actor Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he once quit Hollywood, moved his family to Texas and set a specific condition to return to the industry.

In a recent interview, the actor said that he became the poster boy of romantic comedies following a series of films including ‘The Wedding Planner,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ ‘Failure To Launch,’ ‘Fool’s Gold’ and ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.’

All of his movies in the genre proved hits and surpassed or came close to the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Matthew McConaughey, however, found himself limited to the rom-com genre by the Hollywood industry and refused to be given roles in other genres of films.

“When I was rolling with the rom-coms, and I was the ‘rom-com dude,’ that was my lane and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working. I was so strong in that lane that anything outside that lane – dramas and stuff that I want[ed] to do – were like, ‘No, no, no. No, McConaughey.’ Hollywood said, ’No, no, no. You should stay there.’ So, since I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing, and I moved down to the ranch in Texas,” he said.

After relocating his family to Texas, Matthew McConaughey then made a pact with his wife and said: “I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.”

The actor vowed to not return to Hollywood unless he was offered roles other than rom-coms.

Despite several attempts by Hollywood, the actor refused to go back to role in rom-coms.

In his 2020 memoir, McConaughey revealed that he was offered $14.5 million to return to the genre in a new movie, however, he turned the money down.