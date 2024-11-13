Aamir Khan announced his retirement from films

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan revealed he had announced his retirement from films to his family but kids Ira and Junaid asked him to reconsider his decision.

One of the leading actors and directors, who has served Bollywood for over 35 years at this point, Aamir Khan disclosed he had almost stepped back from this career a few years ago, but his family convinced him to rethink this decision.

In a new joint interview with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Khan shared, “I decided to quit before Laal Singh Chadha. I was going through a personal journey of my own.”

“Towards the end of Covid, I suddenly realised that I have spent the bulk of my adult life, starting from the age of 18 right up to now, all of my bandwidth and focus has been on cinema and films. As a result, I felt that I hadn’t been there enough for my relationships – my kids, siblings, and family. Whether it was Kiran or Reena when I was married to them. I felt that I wasn’t there for these people enough,” he explained. “I felt a lot of guilt and didn’t feel good about what I had done. And, I have done enough films in the past 35 years; I can now focus on my family.”

The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ star went on to recollect the moment when he broke the news to his family. He recalled, “So, I sat my family down and told them that I want to quit films and spend time with you all. That was my reaction, it wasn’t out of any disappointment from the cinema.”

“Junaid and Ira (his elder kids from first wife Reena Dutta) convinced me not to quit. Junaid said, ‘Why do you have to go from one extreme to the other? There is a space somewhere in the middle where you can be in’. They explained that to me and I came back. So, no one knew that I had quit,” Khan revealed before he concluded saying, “No practical result came out of it. It was just my personal journey.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the self-produced ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The spiritual sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007) is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25.