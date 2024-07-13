Not Aamir Khan, son Junaid names THIS person as best actor in family

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, revealed that another family member is a better actor than the Bollywood perfectionist.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Bollywood starlet Junaid Khan divulged that not his father Aamir Khan, but his second wife Kiran Rao is the best actor in the family.

As revealed earlier by Junaid, he auditioned extensively including for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and faced multiple rejections before bagging his Bollywood debut ‘Maharaj’, he has now disclosed that Kiran played his mother while auditioning for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, and dubbed his stepmother as the best actor of Khan family.

“Kiran is also probably the best actor in the family,” he said, before being pressed about his father’s acting prowess. But he maintained, “No no, Kiran is definitely the best actor in the family.”

“I had actually worked with her on the test for Laal Singh Chaddha. She was playing my mother. I had done a scene with her so I can tell you that she is by far the best actor in the family,” he revealed.

Kiran Rao says she married Aamir Khan because of pressure

Notably, Junaid Khan, the only son of Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, from his first marriage with Reena Dutta, made his debut with the recently released ‘Maharaj’, of YRF, for Netflix, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. The title is based on Saurabh Shah’s novel and the true events, of the historic ‘Maharaj Libel Case’ of 1862.