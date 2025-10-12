Matthew McConaughey's new thriller 'The Lost Bus' Is a must-watch hit

Starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Oscar nominee America Ferrera, ‘The Lost Bus’ tells the incredible true story of two strangers who become unlikely heroes.

Following its release just last week, the film is already climbing the streaming charts and earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The plot centers on Kevin McKay (Matthew McConaughey), a bus driver, and Mary Ludwig (Ferrera), a teacher, who courageously transported 22 students to safety during the catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire in California, one of the deadliest wildfires in American history.

Behind the camera is the celebrated director Paul Greengrass, famous for his work on the Bourne franchise and Captain Phillips. As a result, the film is packed with his signature, visceral, documentary-like style, which makes you feel like you’re right there in the action.

The script, co-written by Mare of Easttown‘s Brad Ingelsby, masterfully captures the human drama at the heart of the disaster.

This powerful combination of talent and a compelling real-life story has clearly resonated with viewers. In fact, the film is already a certified hit, boasting an impressive 85% critics score and a stellar ‘94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.’

Across the board, critics are praising the film for its gripping tension and its powerful portrait of ordinary people’s bravery. Many have pointed to McConaughey’s performance as a “reluctant hero” and the film’s terrifyingly realistic recreation of the inferno as major highlights.

Reviewers have described it as a “sickeningly tense experience” and Greengrass’s “finest film” in years, celebrating its unflinching focus on human resilience in the most dire of circumstances.

Ultimately, The Lost Bus is being hailed as a searing and intense story about normal people navigating a hellish ordeal, succeeding in plunging audiences directly into the heart of the chaos.