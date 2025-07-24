Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry’s fatal drug case

Dr. Salvador Plasencia has pleaded guilty in connection with the tragic death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, who passed away in October 2023 due to an accidental overdose involving ketamine.

According to NBC News, the doctor admitted to distributing large amounts of the drug, which led to serious charges being brought against him.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role in Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home. Authorities later confirmed that his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine.

Though Metthew Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety through proper medical channels, an investigation revealed he had also been obtaining the drug illegally.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia was identified as one of the key people supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry in the weeks leading up to his death.

Court records show that he sold both liquid ketamine and ketamine lozenges to Perry. He even instructed Perry’s assistant, who had no medical training, on how to inject the drug.

Prosecutors revealed that Matthew Perry had paid Plasencia up to $55,000 for the drug in just one month.

Despite knowing that Perry’s addiction was spiralling out of control, Salvador Plasencia continued to provide him with ketamine.

Text messages presented in court also showed that Salvador Plasencia and another individual involved mocked Perry’s condition while discussing the money they could earn from him.

These details added weight to the case against the doctor.

In a formal agreement with prosecutors, Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine.

He now faces up to 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine. He has agreed to surrender his medical license and expressed remorse for his actions in court through his legal team.

The case marks a key development in the ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry’s death.

Plasencia is one of several people charged in relation to the overdose, as authorities continue to crack down on those who supplied the actor with dangerous amounts of drugs.

Sentencing for Salvador Plasencia is scheduled for 3 December.