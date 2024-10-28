Matthew Perry’s family reacts to criminal charges in his death

The family of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, best known for the popular sitcom “Friends”, has opened up on the criminal charges in his death due to ketamine overdose.

A year after the actor’s death, his family including his mother, Suzanne Morrison, stepfather Keith Morrison and three younger sisters reacted to the charges brought up against two suspects.

“I’m thrilled,” the actor’s mother said of the trial, set for March 2025.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the top-rated Hollywood television comedy ‘Friends,’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

A criminal investigation was launched soon after an autopsy discovered Perry had high levels of ketamine – an anesthetic – in his system.

Reacting to the development in the Hollywood actor’s death investigations, the ‘Friends’ star’s stepfather said that the people involved in supplying the fatal amount of the drug will soon face consequences for their actions.

“It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby,” he added

Meanwhile, Perry’s sister Madeline said: “I don’t even know if, in his mind, he had relapsed.”

The family has since started the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, with his sister Caitlin serving as executive director to help others struggling with addiction.

It is worth mentioning here that a live-in assistant of the Hollywood actor has already pleaded guilty to the charges.

Another doctor – Salvador Plasencia – allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the desperate star at hugely inflated prices, musing “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Jasveen Sangha, the alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ who supplied drugs to high-end clients and celebrities, is charged with selling Perry the dose that killed him.

Both Plasencia and Sangha face one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, as well as a raft of other charges, which they have denied.