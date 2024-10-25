Matthew Perry’s mother reveals last conversations with son

The mother of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role in the popular sitcom “Friends”, has opened up about the death of her son.

In a recent interview, Suzanne Morrison asserted that Perry had some kind of ‘premonition’ about his tragic death, leaving her worried about his well-being.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough just before he died, when he was showing me one of his new houses. He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that. It’s been years’,” she said.

According to Morrison, the Hollywood actor seemed to have premonitions about what was about to happen to him.

“There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore.’ And it worried me,” she said.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the top-rated Hollywood television comedy ‘Friends,’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

Perry’s lengthy struggles with substance addiction were well-documented, but his death sent shockwaves through the global legions of ‘Friends’ fans.

A criminal investigation was launched soon after an autopsy discovered the Hollywood actor had high levels of ketamine – an anesthetic – in his system.

Two others caught in the dragnet – a live-in assistant and an acquaintance – have already pleaded guilty to their charges.

Another doctor – Salvador Plasencia – allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the desperate star at hugely inflated prices, musing “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Jasveen Sangha, the alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ who supplied drugs to high-end clients and celebrities, is charged with selling Perry the dose that killed him. Both Plasencia and Sangha face one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, as well as a raft of other charges, which they have denied.