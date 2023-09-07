Maulana Fazl accuses PPP of breaking promise, delaying elections

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of breaking its promise and delaying general elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to anchorpersons in Lahore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman predicted that general elections would be held at the end of February. “Immediate organisation of the elections is inevitable due to the ongoing situation. It is difficult to run election campaign in tribal areas.”

“In democratic countries, no one could think about caretaker government.”

He blamed PPP for unfulfilling the promise in the final moment. “Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Akhtar Mengal and others had reached consensus to demand immediate elections. PPP had urged to bring a no-confidence motion in the final moment.”

The PDM head claimed that elections would have been held today if PPP did not break its promise.

To a question, Maulana Fazl claimed that those who brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the rulership had confessed to having a different agenda. “PTI was brought to power to economically weaken the country.”

Maulana Fazl said that the mistakes of politicians have resulted in a powerful establishment.

Regarding tribal areas, the JUI-F supremo said that he had opposed the merger of KP-FATA merger from day one. He admitted that he could not run his election campaign even in his own constituency due to the deteriorated situation.

A few days ago, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senators ‘strongly opposed’ the requisition of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the Senate session.

Sources revealed that PML-N senators strongly opposed PPP’s requisition for the Senate session amid the current situation.

Sources added that PML-N senators asked the PPP legislators to refrain from submitting a request for the Upper House session, otherwise, they would face severe reaction from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

However, PML-N had conditionally agreed to summon a Senate session after being forced by the PPP lawmakers and restricted the agenda to debate on the Jaranwala incident.

However, the Senate chairman has not summoned the session so far despite the submission of the requisition.