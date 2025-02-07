Maulana Fazl meets PM Shehbaz, ‘demands’ fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where the latter reiterated demand for fresh elections, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the JUI-F chief presented opposition’s demands before PM Shehbaz pressing for fresh elections, a stance he has maintained consistently.

Maulana Fazl reiterated his reservations about the current setup, saying that he does not recognize them. He suggested that holding fresh elections would help erase the stigma of rigging.

Sources revealed that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief reaffirmed his commitment to the opposition alliance’s stance.

In response, PM Shehbaz Sharif sought cooperation from Maulana Fazlur Rehman. However, the JUI-F chief remained firm on his position. The prime minister requested time for further consultation, sources added.

The development came after the Grand Opposition Alliance, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held a meeting, to discuss the current political situation in the country and explore possibilities for expanding movement against the government.

The meeting held at the residence of PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Islamabad was attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Achakzai, Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Other key figures in attendance in the Grand Opposition Alliance meeting included Allama Nasir Abbas, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Asad Qaiser.

According to sources, the meeting focused on discussing the current political situation in the country and exploring possibilities for a potential alliance against the government.

The leaders also deliberated on a plan of action for the proposed alliance, indicating a unified effort to address the country’s challenges.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded resignation from the Chief Election Commissioner for holding ‘rigged’ elections on February 8 last year.