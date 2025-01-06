Fazl says questions raised over Pakistan’s democratic system

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concerns regarding the current state of democracy and parliamentary politics, stating that numerous questions arise about their effectiveness.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasised that the JUI is an ideological movement that faces both favourable and unfavourable circumstances. He highlighted the importance of adapting to the changing conditions while striving for Pakistan to be recognised as an Islamic state, a responsibility that lies with the Parliament.

Fazlur Rehman referred to the 1973 Constitution, stating that there is consensus among various schools of thought regarding its Islamic provisions and the definition of a Muslim.

He also criticised the lack of legislative action on the recommendations made to address these issues, questioning the responsibility of those in power when no discussions or laws have emerged.

He also highlighted that the JUI was the primary opposition during discussions on the 26th amendment, accusing the government of hiding the draft from them.

While acknowledging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was part of the opposition, he criticised their absence from negotiations.

Fazlur Rehman pointed out that the first attack on the draft was aimed at Article 8, and he proudly stated that the JUI successfully convinced the government to withdraw 34 out of 56 clauses in the amendment.

He asserted that weaknesses in the system should not lead to a withdrawal from the principles of faith and governance, and vowed to continue efforts to strengthen both.

Ha also reflected on the constitutional assembly, stating that all opposition parties were present during its formation, emphasizing the unanimous agreement on the finality of Prophethood across all sects.

He further noted that during the 17th and 18th amendments, all assemblies were united.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged the existence of sectarian elements in society and claimed that governments often exploit these divisions, with underlying plans behind the incitement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his outrage over the government’s actions, questioning their morality by saying, “Do you not feel ashamed to profit in dollars from our blood?” He condemned the state for neglecting religious schools and the widespread killing of scholars, asserting that such actions will not sustain the government.

He added that they have laid the groundwork for the permanent abolition of the interest-based system in country.

Fazlur Rehman also mentioned the ongoing tribal conflicts in the Kurram district, stating that the repercussions of these tensions extend far beyond local boundaries, affecting cities like Karachi.

He concluded by questioning the motives behind those who incite violence in Kurram and called for accountability regarding the ongoing sectarian strife.