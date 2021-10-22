Maulana Fazl skips PDM Karachi protest

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was scheduled to land in Karachi today for the Karachi protest, has called off his visit, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sores within JUI-F, the PDM chief had postponed his Karachi visit due to death of a senior member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and poet Shamsur Rahman Shamsi.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called off his visit to Karachi as the Pakistan Democratic Movement gears up for another rally in the city against the PTI government.

JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haider lead the PDM rally in Karachi. The main protest in Karachi started from Empress Market after Friday prayers at 3pm and concluded around 6pm.

The rally was held under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter leadership also participated in the protest demonstration.

The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) kicked off its protest drive against price hikes today. Protest rallies were taken out in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities after Friday prayers.

Protests were also be held in different district and divisional headquarters of Punjab, including Sargodha, Mianwali and Bakhar.

