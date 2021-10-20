Maulana Fazlur Rehman to lead Karachi protest against inflation

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will reach Karachi tomorrow (Thursday) to lead a protest rally against inflation, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The JUI-F chief will lead a protest rally against inflation, unemployment on Friday in the metropolis. The rally will be held under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter leadership would also participate in the protest demonstration.

In a video message shared on social media, JUI-F Sindh secretary-general Rashid Mehmood Soomro said that PDM will kick off protests across the province from October 22 (Friday).

“The PDM will hold a massive protest demonstration at Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar on October 22 after Friday prayers,” the JUI-F general secretary said in a video message.

جمعیۃ علماء اسلام صوبہ سندھ کے سیکریٹری جنرل قائد سندھ علامہ مولانا راشد خالد محمود سومرو صاحب کا 22 اکتوبر 2021 بروز جمعہ ایمپریس مارکیٹ کراچی میں مہنگائی و بیروزگاری کے خلاف PDM کے احتجاجی مظاہرے کے حوالے سے خصوصی پیغام pic.twitter.com/Qrk9Kx0J9m — Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro (@SoomroOfficial) October 20, 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday kicked off its countrywide anti-government protests from Rawalpindi.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed today warned the opposition parties of creating anarchy during the protests.

The government has no objection to the protests of opposition parties, if they remain within the ambit of law, Sheikh Rasheed said while talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, here today.

The interior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the situation regarding inflation. He said the Prime Minister will complete his mandated tenure.

Earlier this week, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will launch nationwide protests against rising inflation from October 20.

The PDM head announced this while talking to the media in Islamabad.