One dead, multiple injured in Lahore clash

LAHORE: A gunfire was reportedly erupted after a clash between children in Lahore’s factory area, resulting in one fatality and seven injuries, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the two women were among the injured in the incident of gunfire.

Authorities have taken action swiftly, arresting two suspects identified as Faisal and Yusuf.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against them.

Last year, at least two minors were killed in an armed clash between two groups in Lahore.

The incident took place in Lahore’s Shahdara Town area on Sunday (yesterday). Two rival groups opened fire in a crowded place, leaving two children dead and injuring passersby.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage which showed a man resorting to firing at the crowd and later the gunfire started from the other side.

Heavy firing between the groups created panic and two children fell down after receiving bullets while other people were running away for cover.