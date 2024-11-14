Maulana Fazl reacts to Khawaja Asif London harassment incident

LONDON: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, reacted to the harassment incident occurred to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in London, ARY News reported.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was subjected to disturbing heckling and threatened with a knife attack at the London ground station by an unknown person.

Maulana Fazl condemned the recent incident involving Khawaja Asif in London, stressing that the British government must take action in accordance with the law.

He expressed his concerns about the consistent threats to Pakistan’s constitution and democracy.

Speaking to media in London, Fazl emphasized that politicians have played a major role in weakening democracy, prioritizing personal interests over the well-being of the nation.

He stated that no interference allowed, regardless of Republican or Democratic governance, the JUI-F chief also denied any involvement in efforts to release PTI Chairman Imran Khan and emphasized that no politician should be detained without due process.

Yesterday, in a video that went viral on social media, Khawaja Asif can be seen facing unsettling heckling outside London ground station. The unidentified person can also be seen following the defence minister.

According to reports, the individual initially filmed Khawaja Asif on the train, and when he got off, the person followed him, shouting profanities and ‘threatening’ him with a knife.

Khawaja Asif is currently in London and is scheduled to address students at Oxford University in the coming days.