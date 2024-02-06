Maulana Fazl says they buried ‘agenda’ to recognise Israel

DI KHAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called PTI founder Imran Khan an ‘agent of Jewish lobby’, saying that they have buried the ‘agenda’ to recognise Israel, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, he alleged that PTI government had been “backed by Jews” to come to power with the agenda of “recognising Israel and disintegrating Pakistan”.

“PTI received financial assistance from foreign nations, including Israel,” Maulana Fazl said, adding that a party funded by intelligence agencies “Mossad and RAW” wanted to make Pakistan akin to Riyasat-e-Madina.

He claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan was sent to recognise Israel, but they buried that “agenda”. “When law takes its course against him [Imran Khan], he called himself oppressed,” he added.

Maulana Fazl said that the former premier brought agenda to destroy the country’s youth, terming his government “the worst” the Pakistan’s 75-year history.

“He [Khan] was deceiving the nation in the name of Riyasat-e-Madina”, he said, claiming that the PTI founder stopped development projects, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is not the first time Maulana Fazl called PTI government a part of “Jewish lobby”.

Earlier in Dec, Fazlur Rehman claimed that Pakistan had been facing economic pressure from different segments to recognise Israel.

Speaking at a corner meeting of party workers, he alleged that the previous PTI government had been “backed by Jews” to come to power with the agenda of “withdrawing support from Kashmir and recognising Israel”.