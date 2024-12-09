Maulana Fazl warns govt not to politicize ‘seminary bill’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief warned Fazal-ur-Rehman has warned the government against politicizing the seminary bill, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said that his party will not back down on the issue of the Madrassa Registration Bill.

He accused the government of trying to divide the clerics (Ulama) by holding meetings with specific scholars, calling it a conspiracy to create divisions among them.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized that the JUI-F is not fighting for its own interests but for the rights of all madrassas and scholars.

He pointed out that madrassas are independent institutions and not subordinate to the government.

Maulana Fazl criticized the government for trying to control madrassas through international organizations such as the IMF and FATF. Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that his party wants to protect the country and its institutions, not destroy them.

Earlier today, the government of Pakistan handed over a revised draft regarding seminary registration to JUI-F.

The development came during a consultation between JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza and the government’s legal team to end the deadlock on the seminary registration bill.

Options, including accepting the 2019 agreement, were proposed to JUI-F.

The government expressed willingness to cooperate if madrassas opt for registration under the Ministry of Education, sources said.

Alternatively, registration under DC offices or the Ministry of Interior is also a possibility under the new legislation.

Senator Kamran Murtaza will brief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the draft. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consult the party’s central council and madrassa representatives before responding, sources added.

Read more: Govt decides to engage with JUI-F over seminary bill

It is pertinent to mention here that the passage of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was one of the conditions set by the JUI-F to support the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The parliament had passed the bill which was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent but he returned the bill to the National Assembly citing concerns.

Deeni Madaris play a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

However, certain serious issues have been noticed in registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill read.