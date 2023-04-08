Maulana Fazlur Rehman asks CJP Bandial to resign immediately

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to tender his resignation from his post immediately, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the PDM head chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s ‘controversial’ decisions had ‘divided’ the respectable institution.

“The only solution to the ongoing situation is the resignation of the chief justice,” he claimed.

چیف جسٹس عمرعطاء بندیال نے جسطرح اپن متنازعہ فیصلوں سےسپریم کورٹ جیسے معزز ادارےکوتقسیم کیا ھےاوراسکو ملک کے سپریم ادارے پارلیمنٹ سےمحاذ آرائ کی پوزیشن پر لاکراس ملک اورریاست کو جسطرح کےبحران میں مبتلاکیا ھے اسکاواحدحل اب انکااستعفی ھے،انکو بغیرکسی تاخیرکےاب استعفی دیدینا چاھئیے — Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (@MoulanaOfficial) April 7, 2023

Earlier, the PML-N-led federal government demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial tender his resignation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference, said that Justice Umar Ata Bandial should step down as he affected the position of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately resign ‘instead of bringing more disasters’.

In a Twitter message, Nawaz Sharif said that courts usually bring nations out of crises instead of pushing them into more turmoils. He added, “I don’t know what kind of authority is used by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to impose a minority decision on the majority decision [of the Supreme Court].”

