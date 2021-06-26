Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s health is improving, says JUI-F spokesperson

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson said on Saturday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s health is gradually improving, however, the doctors advised him to stay in hospital for a few more days, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that the reports of different medical tests have been received while some reports are still due to be issued. The physicians asked JUI-F supremo to stay admitted to the hospital for more days.

During his stay at the hospital, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Shah Owais Noorani and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have inquired about the health of Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier on Friday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital after his health worsens.

The central spokesperson of JUI-F Aslam Ghauri had said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been hospitalised after his health worsen. Ghauri said that the JUI-F supremo was suffering from severe fever due to an infection.

A special team of doctors was supervising Maulana’s health and carrying out medical tests, he added.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had arrived in Karachi on a three-day visit where he was scheduled to address the workers’ convention in Karachi today and meet the press program at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

He was also due to hold meetings with different political personalities during his Karachi visit.

On June 20, JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that PDM will hold a rally in Karachi on July 29.