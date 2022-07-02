Maulana Fazlur Rehman hospitalised after his health worsens

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been shifted to the hospital after his health condition worsened, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The health condition of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has deteriorated and he underwent a medical examination at a Lahore hospital.

JUI-F sources said that Fazlur Rehman will stay in hospital for some days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Ittefaq Hospital and inquired about the health of the JUI-F chief. He presented a bouquet to Fazlur Rehman and prayed for his health recovery.

The premier directed the hospital administration for providing the best medical facilities to the JUI-F supremo.

