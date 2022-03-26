Maulana Fazlur Rehman unlikely to lead JUI-F March from DI Khan

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will most probably not leading the party’s ‘Mehngai March’ from Dera Ismail Khan, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Fazlur Rehman due to his engagements in Islamabad, will not lead the party’s rally from DI Khan, which will be led by his son Maulana Asad Mehmood, sources said.

According to sources, opposition parties leaders held an important session last night and a meeting also being held today.

It is to be mentioned here that convoys of JUI-F from Sindh and Balochistan are moving towards Islamabad.

Islamabad administration has issued show cause notice to the JUI-F for preparing stage of the public rally at Srinagar Highway.

A law officer on behalf of the Advocate General Islamabad has filed a plea against JUI-F in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to the petition, JUI-F has decided to prepare stage at Srinagar Highway. The district magistrate has issued a notice to the party.

“Opposition parties should follow the rules and keep in mind the basic human rights of the citizens,” the government pleaded. “The opposition will be responsible for losses to the citizens and the public property”.

A copy of the March 17 order of the district magistrate with regard to the NOC for holding rally, has also been attached with the petition.

