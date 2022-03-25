Islamabad long march: JUI-F files fresh application after show-cause notice

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has filed a fresh application for permission to hold its long march in Islamabad to protest against inflation after the issuance of show-cause notice for blocking the Srinagar Highway, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anti-inflation march, JUI-F filed another application for the public gathering at the H-9 plot in Islamabad.

In its application, the JUI-F organisers stated that they are organising a peaceful rally in the federal capital under the flag of PDM. They stated that no road closure will be caused due to their long march.

Earlier, the local administration issued a show-cause notice to JUI-F organisers over the NOC violation ahead of the Islamabad public gathering. The administration stated that JUI-F installed the stage in mid of the road of the Srinagar Highway and Abdul Majeed Hazarvi violated the NOC conditions.

The administration warned of the cancellation of the NOC if the show-cause notice left unanswered.

NOC issued

On March 23, the local administration had issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 25 and 27.

The ruling party has been granted permission to hold its power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, whereas, JUI-F was permitted to organise its public gathering at the H-9 plot on strict conditions.

According to the conditions set by the local administration, political parties organising power shows in Islamabad shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens and adjoining areas.

The participants of the public gatherings will not be allowed to block any road including the arterial roads Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Highway/Expressway and Murree Road.

It read, “The permission is for public rally and permission for of sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully.”

Anti state, anti-religious, or anti ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches will be banned, whereas, the effigy/flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt. Moreover, weapons, firearms of any kind shall not be taken at, near the venue of the power shows.

In case of violation of any of the above terms and conditions, the organizers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and NOC shall automatically stand cancelled.

