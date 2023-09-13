Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s official Facebook account hacked

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s official Facebook account got hacked, ARY News reported.

As per details, the official Facebook page of the JUI-F chief was hacked from the Philippines. The official Facebook account has over 1 million followers.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that the FIA cyber crime unit has been approached to recover the hacked Facebook page.

On August 25, security agencies exposed an attempt to obtain sensitive information by hacking the mobile phones of senior government officials.

Read more: Security agencies foil attempts to hack phones of govt officials

According to statements issued by the Prime Minister’s House, security agencies foiled an attempt to breach the mobile phones of senior government officials.

This vicious effort aimed to extract sensitive information from government officials and bureaucrats under the guise of senior officials.

According to the statements, mobile hacking links were sent via WhatsApp in an attempt to obtain information.

Prime Minister’s Office directed the government officials to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to irrelevant messages, and promptly inform the Cabinet Division upon receiving such messages.