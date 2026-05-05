CHARSADDA: Investigations into the killing of religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Idrees in Charsadda’s Utmanzai area have intensified, with police and Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) making progress in identifying suspects linked to the attack.

Officials said the case is being pursued on the basis of forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and eyewitness accounts collected from multiple locations across Charsadda. The crime scene evidence, including 9mm shell casings, has already been sent for forensic analysis.

Maulana Muhammad Idrees was killed earlier when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Charsadda while he was travelling from his residence to a local seminary. Two police personnel accompanying him were also injured in the attack.

Security agencies confirmed that several individuals have been identified during the initial phase of investigation and targeted raids are underway to arrest the suspects.

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Authorities have tightened security across Charsadda district, particularly on key entry and exit routes, as the investigation expands.

The provincial government has taken notice of the incident in Charsadda and has sought a detailed progress report from the Inspector General of Police.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Maulana Muhammad Idrees is scheduled to be held in Charsadda under strict security arrangements, with law enforcement deployed to ensure crowd control and safety.

Police officials reiterated that efforts are ongoing to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible for the killing and further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.