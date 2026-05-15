PESHAWAR: Security agencies and investigative authorities have made significant progress in the investigation into the targeted killing of Maulana Sheikh Idrees, arresting seven key suspects from the Mardan region as CCTV footage showing the alleged gunman’s escape route surfaced, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the arrests were made during coordinated operations in the Mardan region, where seven individuals suspected of involvement in the high-profile assassination case were taken into custody. The suspects are currently being interrogated from multiple angles as authorities work to uncover the full network behind the attack.

Officials said advanced technology is being extensively used to bring the case to its logical conclusion. Geofencing operations are being carried out across several sensitive areas of Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera to trace the movements of the attackers and identify their facilitators.

Also Read: Darul Uloom Haqqania’s cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Turangzai martyred in Charsadda

Investigators are also profiling all suspicious individuals present near the crime scene at the time of the incident in an effort to pinpoint the main perpetrator and any accomplices.

Sources revealed that authorities have successfully traced the alleged target killer’s complete escape route following the attack on Maulana Muhammad Idrees and have obtained CCTV footage documenting his movements.

According to video evidence, the suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle and reached Chamkani before being captured on another CCTV camera installed on Kohat Road.

Investigators believe the suspect later used the service road to escape toward Charsadda and strongly suspect he crossed into the district’s limits shortly after 5:30am.

Officials say information obtained from the seven arrested suspects, combined with CCTV footage and digital forensic analysis, has brought investigators extremely close to identifying and apprehending the central suspect in Maulana Muhammad Idrees murder case.

Authorities expressed confidence that the alleged target killer will soon be arrested and brought before the law.