Maulana Tariq Jameel, Ashrafi visit Sri Lankan HC

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi visited the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday and expressed condolence over the Sialkot incident.

They met with the Sri Lankan high commissioner and extended condolence over the brutal murder of Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Tariq Jameel said they sought an apology from the Sri Lankan nation over the Sialkot tragedy. He said Islam gives a message of peace and love.

Killing an innocent man is strictly forbidden in Islam and one who murders an innocent person deserves punishment, he added.

“We told the Sri Lankan high commissioner that we are ashamed over the Sialkot tragedy and sought an apology,” Maulana Tariq Jameel said.

Ashrafi maintained that the entire nation was sadden by the Sialkot incident. There is no place for such extremism in Islam, he said.

