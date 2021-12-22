‘Sialkot factory to bear expenses of Priyantha Kumara’s children’

ISLAMABAD: A Sialkot factory where a Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, was tortured to death and later set ablaze has announced to bear expenses of two children of the victim, ARY NEWS reported.

This was shared by the Sri Lankan envoy to Pakistan after he was called on by PM’s aide on religious harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi and renowned religious scholar Moulana Tariq Jameel.

The religious scholars extended apologies on behalf of the entire Muslim community in the country and said that Islam is a religion of peace and declares a murder of an innocent man as the murder of the entire humanity.

“I apologize to the Sri Lankan people for the act,” Moulana Tariq Jameel said.

The envoy while speaking on the occasion said that the factory where Priyantha Kumara used to work has announced to bear expenses of his two children besides hiring a Sri Lankan national.

“We are satisfied with the measures taken by the government of Pakistan with regard to probe and action against culprits in the Priyantha Kumara murder case,” he said.

Priyantha Kumara murder

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob at a factory in Sialkot on December 3, where he worked as a manager.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory. Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation.

Read More: COURT GRANTS PHYSICAL REMAND OF 34 IN PRIYANTHA KUMARA LYNCHING CASE

The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!