Govt mulls jail trial of Sialkot lynching suspects

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair Monday mulled over a proposal to hold trial of suspects in the Sialkot lynching case inside jail due to security concerns, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The government is also considering holding the trial on a daily basis, they said.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister said that the perpetrators of the Sialkot mob lynching should be handed exemplary punishments, instructing the prosecution department to collect evidence and go to court well-prepared.

The Sialkot incident has brought shame on the nation, the prime minister said.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the Punjab police relayed that they have so far apprehended 131 people, including 26 suspects who played “central role” in the brutal murder of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

The arrests were made with the help of CCTV footage and videos collected from social media. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police are monitoring the investigation into the incident.

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.

The FIR was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police station under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

