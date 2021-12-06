Adnan Malik: The man who tried to save Priyantha Kumara speaks up

SIALKOT: Adnan Malik, a colleague of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara lynched by a mob, has been hailed as a hero for his moral courage and bravery to try to rescue the Sri Lankan national from his angry workers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) for Adnan Malik after heartening footage came to the fore showing him trying to protect the Sri Lankan man from the mob.

Malik, speaking to ARY New, recounted the details of the spine-chilling incident.

“I was informed of the attack upon Priyantha while I was in a meeting. When I rushed to the scene, I saw 40 to 50 men lunging towards him,” he said.

“On seeing angry men, I raced to rescue Priyantha from them. But, he had suffered injuries on his head and face before I got to him.”

Malik said he was also beaten up when he tried to shield the Sri Lankan man from the rabid mob.

“Workers from the adjacent factory and locals broke in and joined the mob. I begged all the people [to spare his life] but they didn’t listen to his single plea and kept on brutally beating him,” he recalled.

Malik said he was sorry for not being able to save the life of Priyantha Kumara who, according to him, was very strict about being honest and dutiful.

He said Priyantha would not only himself adhere to the factory’s rules and regulations but also instruct his workers to follow them as well. Posters are often put up at the factory but are removed during cleaning, he added.

Malik said the Sri Lankan manager could not read or write Urdu, due to which he demanded immediate removal of the posters that reportedly carried religious inscriptions.

