PM announces Tamgha-e-Shujaat for man who tried to save Priyantha Diyawadana

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced Tamgha-e-Shujaat for a man who tried his utmost to shelter and save Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter PM Imran Khan said: “On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha-e-Shujaat.”

On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot incl endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 5, 2021

Malik Adnan was spotted in a video trying to save the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana single-handedly at the Sialkot factory before a mob overpowered him and tortured him to death.

Priyantha Diyawadana could be seen in the video trying to hide behind Malik Adnan who could be seen asking protesters to spare the foreign manager.

Six more prime suspects nabbed

Punjab police arrested six ‘prime suspects’ in Sialkot tragedy with the assistance of CCTV footage and mobile calls data during the past 12 hours.

The Punjab police spokesperson said that the accused were seen in the CCTV footage while torturing the Sri Lankan manager. Some of the accused were holding batons while others were also torturing the slain foreigner, the spokesperson added.

“The suspects were hiding in their friends and relatives’ homes due to fears of getting arrested. 19 out of 124 arrested persons are turned out to be prime suspects.”Sialkot tragedy

Sialkot incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people had shown no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

Read More: VIDEO SHOWS SIALKOT FACTORY MANAGER TRIED TO SAVE PRIYANTHA DIYAWADANA

After the incident, the factory employees had vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!