Maulana Tariq Jameel lauds PM for implementing ‘Medina state model’

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking to the religious scholar, the prime minister said, “We as a nation can progress if we follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).”

Maulana Tariq Jameel lauded PM Khan’s efforts in implementing the welfare model of the state of Medina founded by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), as well as emphasising character building of the youth in light of his teachings.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the recently established National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority’s role in shaping the lives of youth in light of the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the basic values of the Riyasat-e-Medina came under discussion.

In Oct last year, Prime Minister Khan announced to establish the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority. To achieve real social welfare and progress, the prime minister had stressed that it was imperative that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are fully understood and emulated by Muslims in their daily lives.

The prime minister elucidated that the prime objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah through collaborative research and to provide essential tools to the youth to preserve their Islamic identity values and culture in the face of diverse social and digital media influences.

