‘Rehmatul-lil-Alameen PBUH Authority to inculcate moral values in young generation’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the purpose of establishing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen PBUH Authority is to inculcate moral and ethical values in the young generation.

PM Imran Khan stressed acting upon the glorious traditions of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to bring about positive changes in society.

PM Khan chaired a meeting of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen PBUH Authority in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, he called for taking urgent steps to guard the youth against the onslaught of immoral alien culture through modern means of communication, especially social media, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said the purpose of establishing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen PBUH Authority is to inculcate moral and ethical values in the young generation which is being exposed to all sorts of unethical content online in this age of internet penetration.

He directed the authorities concerned to conduct credible research on how to effectively ensure the character building of tech-savvy youth.

He emphasised introducing changes in the curriculum for educating students at schools, college and university levels in the light of the glorious teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH).

Earlier on October 28, PM Imran Khan had said that the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Authority is pivotal to improving morality at the national level.

He had said that the survival of the country is in the strengthening of the moral values of its people.

He had said the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen provides the best guidance to improve moral values.

The premier had said the authority will prove to be helpful in ensuring implementation of Seerat-e-Tayyaba in practical life through research in school, college, university and media.

He had directed to hold research on the Islamic family system and its positive impacts on society.

