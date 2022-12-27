Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack, hospitalised

TORONTO: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has suffered a heart attack in Canada’s Toronto city and has been shifted to a hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Yousaf Jamil – son of renowned religious scholar – has confirmed the development, saying that his father had suffered a heart attack in Toronto.

بابا جان اس وقت کینیڈا میں ہیں اور ان کو دل کا دورہ پڑنے پر ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا ہے. اللہ کے فضل سے اب ان کی حالت بہت بہتر ہے. آپ سب احباب سے دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے. اللہ رب العزت والد محترم کو صحت کاملہ عطا فرمائے. — Yousaf Jamil (@YousafjamilMTJ) December 27, 2022

He added that Maulana Tariq Jamil has been shifted to a hospital and that his condition was improving. He also requested all the well-wishers for prayers for speedy recovery and good health of his father.

Meanwhile, doctors – in a statement – said that the religious scholar was shifted to critical care unit (CCU) after medical assistance, adding that his condition was now out of danger.

Read More: Maulana Tariq Jameel visits residence of Arshad Sharif

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has named Maulana Tariq Jamil among the 2023 World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.

The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has released the latest ranking of most influential Muslims in ‘The Muslim 500’ magazine published by an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Malala Yousafzai, as well as ARY Digital Network President & CEO Salman Iqbal have been named among the influential Muslims.

Comments