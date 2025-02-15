Mawra Hocane open to return for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has expressed her willingness to return for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ after the success of the film on its re-release.

While the movie was termed a flop when it was first released in 2016, the film received an exceptional reception on its re-release.

Re-released on February 7, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ had an extraordinary run at the Indian box office and collected more than double of the original collection.

Later, Indian filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru confirmed to release ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ on Valentine’s Day 2026.

However, they did not reveal whether the original stars including Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane would return for the sequel.

When asked about the same during an interview, the Pakistani actress said that she would love to star in the sequel.

“The producers deserve the success the film is now getting and the numbers that now are pouring in. I hope that the second part is more successful with or without me,” said Mawra Hocane. “If possible, I would also love to. But if not, there are no regrets.”

The Pakistani actress expressed her gratitude to fans for giving love to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ even after nine years of its release.

“People from India messaged me that it was miraculous and I am satisfied with the love I received,” Mawra Hocane said.

When asked by the interviewer whether she could been seen in a Bollywood film again, the Pakistani actress left it to destiny.

“If its in my destiny then I would love to. Who would’ve thought that I would be giving an interview after nine years for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’ I have a firm belief in the power of destiny,” she said.

Her comments came amid film producer Deepak Mukut’s revelations the original film’s directors do not have the authority to announce the sequel as he holds the rights to the film.

“The IP of Sanam Teri Kasam belongs to me since I am its producer. So, the right to make a sequel or even a prequel or a remake rests with me,” he said.

“In fact, I announced the sequel in September 2024 with Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. As for the directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru), I haven’t had any discussion with them. They haven’t met and spoken to me about it. I have not finalised any director,” he added.