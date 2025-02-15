‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ sequel in jeopardy again!

The much-anticipated and recently confirmed sequel of Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ is once again in jeopardy as the producer claims the rights issue.

Days after Indian filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, confirmed to release ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ on Valentine’s Day 2026, the producer of Pakistani showbiz star Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer has revealed that he holds the rights to the film, therefore, directors do not have the authority to announce the sequel.

In an interview with an Indian publication, film producer Deepak Mukut said, “The IP of Sanam Teri Kasam belongs to me since I am its producer. So, the right to make a sequel or even a prequel or a remake rests with me.”

“In fact, I announced the sequel in September 2024 with Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. As for the directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru), I haven’t had any discussion with them. They haven’t met and spoken to me about it. I have not finalized any director,” he disclosed.

When asked if he has reached out to the director duo for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’, Mukut asserted, “It is their duty to reach out to me rather than the other way round, especially since they are giving interviews about making the sequel. I just want to reiterate that the rights belong to me.”

Notably, his comments come days after Rane shared that he would be going on a ’11 day (water only) fast’ at the producer’s office, to persuade him for the sequel.

A day earlier, Rao and Sapru had also confirmed that they already have a script ready for the sequel as the title was originally written in two parts. “We have to release it next Valentine’s Day (2026), as everyone is watching the first film this Valentine’s, so we have to give the audience what they want, the sequel, next Valentine’s,” they said.

Mukut also denied their claims, adding that the sequel is still in the scripting phase and will go on the floor once the writing is complete.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bollywood debut of both Hocane and Rane, which initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016, was re-released in theatres earlier this month, owing to the film’s cult status.

It crossed the initial collection numbers within two days of hitting theatres and also broke Box Office records in India. The title currently stands as one of the highest-grossing re-releases.